AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Textainer Group stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

