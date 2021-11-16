Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
About Aramark
Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.