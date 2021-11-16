Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after buying an additional 6,106,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 518.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 9,699.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,368 shares during the period.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

