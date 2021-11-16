Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report ($2.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($3.25). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($7.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,446,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

ARCT traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a market cap of $980.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

