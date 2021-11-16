Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.10 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report ($2.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($3.25). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($7.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,446,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

ARCT traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a market cap of $980.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.