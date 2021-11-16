Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $751.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

