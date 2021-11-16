ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $27,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $117.05. 42,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,934,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $97.22 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

