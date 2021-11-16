Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arko will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arko by 200.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arko by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,920,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 60.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 573,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

