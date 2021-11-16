Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “
Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40.
In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arko by 200.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arko by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,920,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 60.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 573,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.
About Arko
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
