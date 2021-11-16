Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.76. 2,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,797. The firm has a market cap of $643.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arlo Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Arlo Technologies worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

