Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Ashland Global stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $108.18.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

