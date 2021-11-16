Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $133.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ashland Global traded as high as $107.67 and last traded at $107.54, with a volume of 2278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.29.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

