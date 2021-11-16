Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $208.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68), with a volume of 228018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.70).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 193.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.62. The company has a market cap of £193.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

