ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $482.71 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 52 week low of $163.75 and a 52 week high of $493.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.20.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

