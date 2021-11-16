Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assure had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of IONM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 1,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966. Assure has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The company has a market cap of $64.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

