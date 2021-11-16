Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assure had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of IONM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 1,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966. Assure has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The company has a market cap of $64.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.54.
Assure Company Profile
