ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 7,400 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,150 shares of company stock worth $852,541 in the last quarter.

ATCO stock opened at C$41.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.85. ATCO has a one year low of C$35.68 and a one year high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

