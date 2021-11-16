Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -1.60. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

Get Athersys alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Athersys stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Athersys were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.