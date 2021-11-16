Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.50

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.50 and last traded at $107.36, with a volume of 7104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.91.

A number of research firms have commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,994,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 24.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after buying an additional 270,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 23.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after buying an additional 194,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

