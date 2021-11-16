Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report $29.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $25.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $123.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACBI. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $29.69. 7,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,154. The company has a market cap of $602.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.