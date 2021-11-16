Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AY. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of AY opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -64.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -273.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $54,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

