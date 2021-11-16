Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $325.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 114,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 239.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the period. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

