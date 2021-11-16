Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$10.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$7.47 and a 12 month high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

