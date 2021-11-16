Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 719.60 ($9.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 616.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 612.47. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 35.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

