AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$80.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.28.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$37.34 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.77.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

