Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 71.5% in October

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the October 14th total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of AVLNF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.90. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
