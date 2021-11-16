Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 71.5% in October

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the October 14th total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AVLNF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.90. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

