Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of Avanos Medical worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 59,263 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 282.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

