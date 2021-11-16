Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $74,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $65.77. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47.

