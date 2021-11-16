Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AVAH opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.