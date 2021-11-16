Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVAH opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

