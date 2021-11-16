Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 185,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,027. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

