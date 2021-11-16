Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.49 million.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

