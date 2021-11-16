Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $273.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434 over the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 120.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

