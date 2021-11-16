Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $273.91

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $273.91, but opened at $264.13. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $270.31, with a volume of 7,257 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $191.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,434 over the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

