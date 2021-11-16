Axcella Health Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.69). Wedbush also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 311.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

