Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of AXLA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $118.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Axcella Health has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 311.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

