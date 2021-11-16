Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $74.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.83.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,094. Axonics has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

