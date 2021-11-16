Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.48 and last traded at $35.62. 22,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 696,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.17.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

