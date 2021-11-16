Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%.

Shares of AYLA opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.26. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

