Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

AYTU opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $64.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Aytu Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 244.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 2,969.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

