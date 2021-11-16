Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.
AYTU opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $64.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Aytu Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $11.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
Aytu Biopharma Company Profile
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
