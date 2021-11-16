B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 1,308 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $222.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $224.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

