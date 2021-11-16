B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 6,733 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of CMC opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

