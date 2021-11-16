B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ameren were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $61,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

