B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

STZ stock opened at $228.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.13 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

