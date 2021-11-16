B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $207.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.80 and a 200-day moving average of $141.90.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,219 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

