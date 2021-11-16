B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 102 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Roku by 416.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,951 shares of company stock worth $142,190,267. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

Shares of ROKU opened at $274.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $220.60 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

