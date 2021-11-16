B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 7,530 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 118.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

