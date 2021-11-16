B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

