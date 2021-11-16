B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 3,275 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hologic by 78,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

HOLX stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

