B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Landsea Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Landsea Homes by 73.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in Landsea Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 328,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

