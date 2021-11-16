Badger DAO Price Hits $29.41 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for about $29.41 or 0.00048166 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $302.47 million and $25.26 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00049199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00221886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.