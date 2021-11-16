Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $168.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.