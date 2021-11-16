Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

BLDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

