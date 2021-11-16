Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Park National by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Park National by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Park National by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $98.79 and a twelve month high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

