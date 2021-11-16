Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 98.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 647,615 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 534,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,216,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,921,000 after acquiring an additional 368,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,496,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,657,000 after acquiring an additional 247,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

IMO stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.31%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

